Good morning. It's Tuesday, 4th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

President Xi Jinping gave two Xiaomi, with Korean-made display cellphones to South Korea’s President Lee, who asked how secure they were. “You can check if there’s a backdoor,” he said with a laugh. The New York Times

OpenAI has signed a $38 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, and will immediately start accessing Nvidia’s graphics processing units. It’s one of OpenAI’s biggest moves away from Microsoft. CNBC

Ghost Shark, an autonomous robotic undersea warfare vehicle designed to operate in a hostile environment, is being jointly developed and funded by a partnership between Defence and Anduril Australia. The Australian

ASPI

Expert notes China’s strategic leverage in SCS subsea networks

Philippines Inquirer

Faith Argosino

China’s growing presence in the South China Sea subsea cable network, particularly the alleged delays in permitting repairs and upgrades by other countries, gives the Asian superpower strategic leverage in the region, according to a senior analyst of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. While this influence primarily affects digital infrastructure, senior analyst at ASPI’s Cyber, Technology, and Security Program, Dr. Fitriani, also noted that this intersects with broader issues such as the tensions in the SCS.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Ghost Sharks to patrol Aussie waters

The Australian

Gregor Ferguson

Defence has awarded Anduril Australia a $1.7bn contract to build “dozens” of Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles at a new factory in Sydney, with the first due to enter service in January next year. Able to operate at depths of 5000m or more, “This is a world-class capability that (can) conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike at extremely long distances from the Australian continent,” Pat Conroy, the Minister for Defence Industry, says. The announcement came just over three years after the Royal Australian Navy, Defence’s Science and Technology Group and the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator signed a $140m co-funded contract with the company.

Anduril opens Ghost Shark manufacturing facility in Sydney Naval Technology

Australia’s Optus CEO apologises for emergency line outage, refuses to stand down

Reuters

The CEO of Singapore Telecommunications-owned Optus apologised to Australia’s parliament for an emergency number outage that was linked to four deaths but declined to stand down, citing a need for stability. Stephen Rue started in the role a year ago following a massive cyber attack and separate half-day outage which resulted in the previous CEO leaving. Rue told parliament the September 2025 emergency line outage was caused by human error during a routine firewall upgrade which meant that traffic wasn’t diverted before locking the equipment that was being upgraded.

Preparing for cyberattacks is good; preventing them is better

The Strategist

Gary Waters

While the government’s new Australian Cyber Response Plan is a significant step towards preparing for a crisis, we need to be more proactive in improving cyber resilience so that the plan need never be activated. The Australian Cyber Response Plan, released in June 2025, addresses cyber incidents classified as crises under the Australian Government Crisis Management Framework. A significant update was the addition of a fourth tier, called ‘Coordination for a Nationally Catastrophic Incident’, which covers events with extreme impact and complexity.

Aussie cyber agency warns of state and criminal actors abusing Badcandy implant

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre released an advisory, warning of a malicious web-shell implant dubbed Badcandy, which is commonly linked to a vulnerability in Cisco IOS XE devices vulnerable to CVE-2023-20198. The implant is a low-equity Lua-based web shell first observed in October 2023, but with what the ACSC calls “renewed notable activity” throughout 2024 and 2025. While Badcandy does not maintain persistence beyond a reboot of an infected device, if the hacker who first deployed the implant has access to account credentials or similar, they may be able to maintain access to the device.

Global uncertainty driving threats to Australia’s critical infrastructure, report says

News.com.au

Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer

The volley of threats bombarding Australia’s critical infrastructure will only worsen as uncertainty tightens its grasp on the globe, according to a new government report. The report, produced by Home Affairs, painted a grim picture of a “multipolar” world where cyber attacks are soaring, strained supply chains are growing more vulnerable and risks of “physical sabotage” are climbing, against a backdrop of conflicts far from Australia’s shores.

Critical infrastructure annual risk review Australian Department of Home Affairs

China

That time when China’s leader joked about espionage

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

The joke revolved around two cellphones Mr. Xi gave Mr. Lee — one for him, one for his wife — during their meeting in the South Korean city of Gyeongju on Saturday. The phones were manufactured by the Chinese company Xiaomi, with Korean-made displays. Mr. Lee picked up one of the phones, still in its box, and admired it. Then he asked how good the security was. Mr. Xi laughed. “You can check if there’s a backdoor,” he said, referring to preinstalled software that allows a third party to monitor a cellphone. That prompted Mr. Lee to laugh and clap his hands in apparent delight. For years, the United States and its allies have been warning that Chinese technology could be used for espionage.

China’s militia forces train to “get strong” in the new era

The Record by Recorded Future

Insikt Group

Over the last decade, authorities have particularly emphasized building “new-type” or “new-quality” militia forces that can support the PLA across all domains — land, sea, air, space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum — in the context of modern warfare. Authorities are innovating methods for organizing militia training, with goals that likely include improving the development of niche skills and “special forces” like cyber militias and increasing year-round readiness levels; however, despite the focus on readiness, it is likely that not all militia forces undergo training each year.

USA

Trump says China will not get Nvidia’s best computer chips

The Washington Times

Mallory Wilson and Tom Howell Jr.

President Trump says Nvidia, the highly valuable chipmaker, will not provide its advanced Blackwell chips to China as the world’s largest economies vie to become the leaders in the artificial intelligence race. Blackwell chips are considered top-of-the-line semiconductors for large-scale AI performance and high-performance computing. Their maker, Nvidia, is the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. Mr. Trump said the chips issue didn’t come up, other than an expectation that China would negotiate directly with Nvidia. However, China is only supposed to get lower-level chips.

Trump Officials Torpedoed Nvidia’s Push to Export AI Chips to China The Wall Street Journal

White House says China set to restart some metals exports to US

Bloomberg

The White House said in the fact sheet that “China will issue general licenses valid for exports of rare earths, gallium, germanium, antimony, and graphite for the benefit of US end users and their suppliers”. The US statement also effectively confirms that China’s export controls on rare earths — which proved a powerful trade weapon for Beijing — remain in place. The “general licenses” mentioned by the White House are a provision under export controls that allow repeated shipments to pre-approved buyers.

Americas

As China tightens its grip on rare earths, can Brazil be an alternative source?

Rest of World

Jorge C. Carrasco

China announced new export restrictions on rare earths — critical minerals that are used in semiconductors, smartphones, electric vehicles, and more. The new curbs sparked a race by the U.S. to secure supplies from other countries to avoid disruptions to a wide range of industries. China produces about 70% of the world’s rare earths — a set of 17 metallic elements — and processes nearly 90% of the minerals. The U.S. has signed deals with Australia and several Southeast Asian countries to minimize disruptions as it negotiates a deal with China to ease the restrictions.

North Asia

Japanese retailer Askul confirms data leak after cyberattack claimed by Russia-linked group

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Japanese office and household goods retailer Askul confirmed that customer and supplier data was leaked following a ransomware attack earlier in October, which disrupted operations across its e-commerce platforms. The attack disrupted supply chains for major Japanese retailers, including Ryohin Keikaku, which operates the popular household and lifestyle brand Muji, and The Loft, which also runs lifestyle stores. While Askul did not specify the number of affected individuals or entities, the RansomHouse extortion group has claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that it stole 1.1 terabytes of data.

Southeast Asia

Singapore Police seize $115M in assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group

The Diplomat

Sebastian Strangio

Singapore Police Force stated that it “mounted an enforcement operation at multiple locations island-wide” against assets linked to Prince Group and its chairman, Chen Zhi.The seizures came two weeks after Chen Zhi was indicted in the United States for wire fraud and money laundering, with federal prosecutors accusing him of “the construction, operation, and management of scam compounds reliant on human trafficking and modern-day slavery.” According to the indictment, Prince Group, one of Cambodia’s largest conglomerates, built at least 10 compounds in the country where scam workers, many of them victims of trafficking, were forced to run scams on thousands of victims across the globe.

South & Central Asia

China sells first atomic quantum computer to Pakistan

News Byte

Mudit Dube

China has made a major breakthrough in the field of quantum computing with the successful sale of its first atomic quantum computer, the Hanyuan-1. The machine was sold to a subsidiary of China Mobile and an overseas customer from Pakistan for over 40 million yuan or $5.6 million. The Hanyuan-1 is delivered to China Mobile subsidiary while Pakistan also places order, according to media

China’s atomic quantum computer reports first sales with orders worth US$5.6 million South China Morning Post

Ukraine – Russia

Three suspected developers of Meduza Stealer malware arrested in Russia

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The suspects were arrested in Moscow and the surrounding region, Russia’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said. Ukrainian officials have previously linked the malware to attacks on domestic military and government entities. In one campaign last October, threat actors used a fake Telegram “technical support” bot to distribute the malware to users of Ukraine’s government mobilization app. Researchers have also observed Meduza Stealer infections in Poland and inside Russia itself — including one 2023 campaign that used phishing emails impersonating an industrial automation company.

Russian drones kill Ukrainians and Kyiv targets Moscow’s oil

ABC News

A Russian drone attack on a car park in the Odesa region, on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, killed two people. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of homes were left without power after Russia attacked the front-line Zaporizhzhia region overnight with drones and missiles. In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike set an oil tanker and infrastructure ablaze at Tuapse port. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing intelligence from Western governments, said long-range strikes on refineries inside Russia had reduced Moscow’s oil refining capacity by 20 per cent.

Europe

Belgium: Drone sightings at Kleine Brogel airbase

Deutche Welle

John Silk

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that a jammer was unsuccessfully used during the overnight drone sightings over Belgium’s Kleine Brogel airbase, which is used by NATO forces. Francken said on that he would meet police next week to assess the threat and take the necessary steps to find and arrest the drone pilots. NATO countries have been on high alert in recent weeks after drones were spotted near airports in Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich and across the Baltic region. In addition, some 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September.

Denmark drops Chat Control proposal amid backlash

Digital Watch

Denmark has withdrawn its proposal for an EU law mandating the scanning of private electronic messages, including on encrypted platforms, after weeks of political and public backlash. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard confirmed that Copenhagen will no longer push for mandatory scanning under the so-called Chat Control measure, which aimed to detect and curb the spread of child sexual abuse material. Instead, Denmark will support voluntary detection by tech companies.

UK

Hackers are attacking Britain’s drinking water suppliers

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

None of the attacks impacted the safe supply of drinking water itself, but instead affected the organizations behind those supplies. The incidents, a record number in any two-year period, highlight what British intelligence warns is an increasing threat posed by malicious cyber actors to the country’s critical infrastructure. The data shared by the Drinking Water Inspectorate showed the watchdog received 15 reports from suppliers between January 1, 2024, and October 20, 2025. These were sent under the NIS Regulations, which is just one part of the extensive legal framework governing the security of drinking water systems in Britain.

Middle East

Israel unveils tax benefits in bid to reverse tech brain drain

Financial Times

James Shotter

Israel has unveiled tax incentives to encourage high-tech workers abroad to return home, as part of a series of measures designed to make one of the country’s key economic sectors more competitive. The measures come after officials said earlier this year that the number of Israeli tech workers leaving the country each month had jumped by about 45 per cent in the first nine months of the Israel-Hamas war that started in October 2023, causing widespread disruption to the Israeli economy. They are accompanied by broader moves to bolster the Israeli tech sector, which accounts for a sixth of GDP and more than half of exports.

Africa

Tanzania under curfew, Internet blackout after tense elections turn violent

France24

Tanzania was on lockdown with a communications blackout a day after elections turned into violent chaos with unconfirmed reports of many dead. President Samia Suluhu Hassan had sought to solidify her position and silence criticism within her party in the virtually uncontested polls, with the main challengers either jailed or disqualified. Much of the anger online has been directed at Hassan’s son, Abdul, who has been in charge of an “informal task force” of police and intelligence services to manage election security, according to specialist publication Africa Intelligence.

Big Tech

OpenAI signs $38 billion compute deal with Amazon, partnering with cloud leader for first time

CNBC

MacKenzie Sigalos

OpenAI has signed a deal to buy $38 billion worth of capacity from Amazon Web Services, its first contract with the leader in cloud infrastructure and the latest sign that the $500 billion artificial intelligence startup is no longer reliant on Microsoft. Under the agreement, OpenAI will immediately begin running workloads on AWS infrastructure, tapping hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s graphics processing units in the U.S., with plans to expand capacity in the coming years. The first phase of the deal will use existing AWS data centers, and Amazon will eventually build out additional infrastructure for OpenAI.

OpenAI, Amazon Sign $38 Billion Cloud Deal The Wall Street Journal

Microsoft Vows to Spend $8 Billion in UAE Through 2029 on Cloud, Chips

Bloomberg

Omar El Chmouri and Joumanna Bercetche

Microsoft said it will spend more than $7.9 billion on data centers, cloud-computing and employees in the United Arab Emirates over the next four years, boosting the Gulf state’s goal of becoming a global technology hub. Microsoft president Brad Smith announced the commitment on Monday in Abu Dhabi. The pledge includes plans to nearly triple the amount of Nvidia advanced chips Microsoft will operates in the nation, bringing in critical equipment that has been restricted by the US government.

Artificial Intelligence

The new hot job in AI: forward-deployed engineers

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä and Clara Murray

Artificial intelligence groups are on a hiring spree for a rare kind of software developer who can code and talk to customers, as they race to increase adoption of their cutting-edge technology. Anthropic, OpenAI and Cohere are recruiting for so-called forward-deployed engineers, a new job for generative AI companies, as part of a push to generate more revenues by installing specialists within businesses to help them customise their AI models. Job advertisements for these type of customer-facing AI roles have rocketed in 2025, according to data from jobs platform Indeed.

Will AI mean the end of call centres?

BBC

Jane Wakefield

AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues by 2029, predicts business and technology research firm Gartner. There is currently a lot of hype around “AI agents”. That is the term given to AI systems that can operate more autonomously and make decisions. On the flipside, rival parcel delivery firm DPD had to disable its less rule-bound AI chatbot after it criticised the company and swore at users. Getting the balance right between being on brand and genuinely helping customers is a tricky one for businesses to grapple with as they migrate to AI.

Research

Hackers and crime rings are teaming up to steal cargo, cyber firm says

Bloomberg

Emily Forgash

Hackers are infiltrating trucking and freight companies to steal and sell cargo shipments, according to new cybersecurity research by Proofpoint Inc. The attackers are targeting trucking carriers and freight brokers, seeking to infect their computer networks with tools that provide remote access, with the ultimate goal of hijacking cargo. The stolen cargo is likely sold online or shipped overseas, and such crimes can create massive disruptions to supply chains and cost companies billions, with cargo theft losses estimated to amount to $35 billion in annual losses.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Superintelligence and human security, with Dan Hendrycks

Stop the World

Last month, some of the world’s leading artificial intelligence experts signed a petition calling for a prohibition on developing superintelligent AI until it is safe. One of those experts was Dan Hendrycks, director for the Center for AI Safety and an adviser to Elon Musk’s xAI and leading firm Scale AI. Dan has led original and thought-provoking research including into the risk of rogue AIs escaping human control, the deliberate misuse of the technology by malign actors, and the emergence of dangerous strategic dynamics if one nation creates superintelligence, prompting fears among rival nations.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share