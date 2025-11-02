Good morning. It's Monday, 3rd of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping took centre stage at a meeting of APEC leaders on Saturday to push a proposal for a global body to govern artificial intelligence and position China as an alternative to the United States on trade cooperation. Reuters

The European Union is in discussions with the first anchor investors for a fund that will back companies on the continent working on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other strategic technologies. Bloomberg

U.S. semiconductor leader Nvidia on Friday said it will supply more than 260,000 of its most advanced AI chips to South Korea’s government and some of the country’s biggest businesses, including Samsung Electronics. Reuters

ASPI

Australia

Australia supplying China with critical mineral vital for hypersonic missiles and its nuclear program

ABC News

Angus Grigg, Alex McDonald and Will Nicholas

Chinese companies are the largest shareholders in two Australian mines producing minerals vital for Beijing’s hypersonic missiles and nuclear programs, helping it overcome “severe challenges” to accessing key resources. Australia is the world’s largest producer and supplies China with 41 per cent of its imports.

eSafety boss hits back at Trump ally over claims Australia threatens US free speech

The Australian

Geoff Chambers

The eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has hit back at Don­ald Trump’s close ally Jim Jordan after the Republican congressman accused Australia and other nations of undermining free speech in the US and promoting global take-downs of online ­content.

NSW auditor: ‘extra agency-led AI policies needed’

iTnews

Zachariah Kelly

Artificial intelligence is proliferating in NSW government with 357 different tools found to be in use across 21 of 26 of the state’s largest departments and agencies.The audit expressed concern that the whole-of-government framework might be inadequately detailed for some departments and agencies in more advanced phases of AI adoption.

Why the ‘grey zone’ keeps us on a constant war footing

The Australian

Simon Benson

The question for war planners is what state we’re in now. For much of the past decade Australia has been engaged in what is known as a grey zone – neither war nor peace. The fundamental strategic issue is one of intent. Does the grey zone suggest a perpetual state of hostile activity short of war or a prelude to war itself? No one seems to know for sure the answer to this question.

China

China’s Xi pushes for global AI body at APEC in counter to US

Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping took centrestage at a meeting of APEC leaders on Saturday to push a proposal for a global body to govern artificial intelligence and position China as an alternative to the United States on trade cooperation. The comments were the first by the Chinese leader on an initiative Beijing unveiled this year, while the United States has rejected efforts to regulate AI in international bodies.

Nexperia China vows business as usual after Dutch wafer supply halt

South China Morning Post

Danielle Popov

Nexperia China moved to reassure customers that production will continue uninterrupted, saying it has secured new wafer suppliers and can meet client demand through to the end of the year and beyond. The announcement underscored Nexperia China’s efforts to operate independently after Dutch authorities took control of its Netherlands parent from Chinese owner Wingtech in September amid concerns over alleged technology transfers.

China to suspend some rare earth curbs, probes on US chip firms

Bloomberg

Hadriana Lowenkron

China will effectively suspend implementation of additional export controls on rare earth metals and terminate investigations targeting US companies in the semiconductor supply chain, the White House announced.

Low-cost killer: can China’s Feilong-300D suicide drone deter rivals and impress buyers?

South China Morning Post

Yuanyue Dang

A Chinese military journal has revealed the surprising cost-effectiveness of China’s mass-produced suicide drones, positioning them as a major threat in modern warfare and an especially appealing acquisition for potential customers such as Pakistan.

Chinese hackers scanning, exploiting Cisco ASA firewalls used by governments worldwide

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak and Jonathan Greig

China-based hackers are scanning for and exploiting a popular line of Cisco firewalls used by governments in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In a report shared with Recorded Future News, Unit 42 attributed the targeting of Cisco ASA devices to Storm-1849 — a China-based threat group that Cisco previously said has been attacking the tools since 2024.

USA

FCC to rescind ruling that said ISPs are required to secure their networks

ArsTechnica

Jon Brodkin

The Federal Communications Commission will vote in November to repeal a ruling that requires telecom providers to secure their networks, acting on a request from the biggest lobby groups representing Internet providers. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the ruling, adopted in January just before Republicans gained majority control of the commission, “exceeded the agency’s authority and did not present an effective or agile response to the relevant cybersecurity threats.”

Open-source security group pulls out of U.S. grant, citing DEI restrictions

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

The Trump administration’s zeal to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion programs is affecting national cybersecurity research, as a key open-source security foundation announced it would reject federal grant funding.

Police cameras track billions of license plates per month. Communities are pushing back.

NBC News

Kevin Collier

While automatic license plate readers have been fixtures on American roads for decades, Flock, founded in 2017, centralizes their data like never before, creating a vast, interconnected surveillance database for law enforcement agencies using information from its suite of products, including facial recognition cameras, drones and audio detectors.

US defense company Anduril flies its uncrewed jet drone for first time

Reuters

David Jeans

Anduril’s jet-powered drone flew for the first time on Friday, the company and the U.S. Air Force said, marking a significant step for the defense tech company’s drone ambitions. The Los Angeles-based company, which won an Air Force contract last year to produce a prototype drone that could serve as a “loyal wingman” alongside fighter jets, demonstrated the drone’s flight at a California-based testing site, the Air Force said.

Americas

Canada warns of cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems

TechRepublic

Ken Underhill

Canadian authorities have issued a national alert after threat actors successfully breached multiple internet-connected industrial control systems used to manage critical infrastructure, including water treatment, energy, and agricultural facilities. The incidents mark an escalating wave of cyberattacks that threaten the stability of essential public services.

North Asia

Nvidia to supply more than 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to South Korea

Reuters

Hyunjoo Jin and Eduardo Baptista

U.S. semiconductor leader Nvidia on Friday said it will supply more than 260,000 of its most advanced AI chips to South Korea’s government and some of the country’s biggest businesses, including Samsung Electronics. The deal is the latest for a company at the core of a global race to integrate artificial intelligence into products and services, adding to a flurry of deals it is striking worldwide that helped it on Wednesday become the first $5 trillion firm.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukraine gamifies the war: 40 points to destroy a tank, 12 to kill a soldier

The New York Times

Kim Barker and Oleksandra Mykolyshyn

The Ukrainian government set up the competition in August 2024, although that was more of a soft launch, a beta version. The more points a unit gets, the better stuff it can buy, ensuring that resources are directed to the teams that best use them. It is a digital-age, instant-gratification twist on time-honored rewards for soldiers like medals and promotions, with the winnings plowed back into the war effort.

Europe

Europe in talks with backers for €5 billion critical tech fund

Bloomberg

Gian Volpicelli, Jorge Valero, Sara Sjolin, and Clara Hernanz Lizarraga

The European Union is in discussions with the first anchor investors for a fund that will back companies on the continent working on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other strategic technologies. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, eventually hopes to raise €25 billion, a spokesperson said.

Windows zero-day actively exploited to spy on European diplomats

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

A China-linked hacking group is exploiting a Windows zero-day in attacks targeting European diplomats in Hungary, Belgium, and other European nations. According to Arctic Wolf Labs, the attack chain begins with spearphishing emails that lead to the delivery of malicious LNK files themed around NATO defense procurement workshops, European Commission border facilitation meetings, and various other diplomatic events.

European governments opt for open source alternatives to Big Tech encrypted communications

ComputerWeekly

Bill Goodwin

European governments are increasingly turning towards open standards alternatives to end-to-end encrypted messaging and collaboration services dominated by WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams. An open network messaging architecture, known as Matrix, is attracting interest from European governments that are seeking “sovereign” alternatives to encrypted collaboration and messaging tools supplied by US Big Tech companies.

The four horsemen of Europe’s tech dependency

Financial Times

Martin Sandbu

The original four horsemen were Conquest, War, Famine and Death. It’s hard to resist a cute metaphor, and as it happens I think the four biblical scourges rather fit the four ways I ended up thinking about tech dependency. So here are the four horsemen of the Big Tech-pocalypse, which Europe and many smaller economies not naturally allied with any of the big blocs should fear. In a strike of mnemonic fortune, they can all be phrased to start with an S.

UK

Security concerns over system at heart of digital ID

BBC

Brian Wheeler

The government is facing questions over whether the system at the heart of its plans for digital ID can be trusted to keep people’s personal data secure. Digital ID will be made available to all UK citizens and legal residents but will only be mandatory for employment, under the government’s proposals.

Big Tech

Big Tech’s A.I. spending is accelerating (again)

The New York Times

Karen Weise

Four of the tech industry’s wealthiest companies made it clear this week that their spending on artificial intelligence was not about to slow down. But the outlays from Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon — which all raised their spending by billions of dollars, saying they needed to meet demand for A.I. — are increasingly feeding concerns that the tech industry is heading toward a dangerous bubble.

Artificial Intelligence

AI browsers are here, and they’re already being hacked

NBC News

Kevin Collier

AI-infused web browsers are here and they’re one of the hottest products in Silicon Valley. But there’s a catch: Experts and the developers of the products warn that the browsers are vulnerable to a type of simple hack.

A.I. is deciding who you are

The New York Times

Maximilian Kasy

Social media platforms use our collective clicks to decide what news — or misinformation — each of us will see. In each case, we might hope that keeping our own data private could protect each of us from unwanted outcomes. But A.I. doesn’t need to know what you have been doing; it only needs to know what people like you have done before.

A.I. is making death threats way more realistic

The New York Times

Tiffany Hsu

Artificial intelligence is already raising concerns for its ability to mimic real voices in service of scams or to produce deepfake pornography without a subject’s permission. Now, the technology is also being used for violent threats — priming them to maximize fear by making them far more personalized, more convincing and more easily delivered.

I tried Grokipedia and I think it beats Wikipedia — in some cases. (Citation needed.)

Business Insider

Katie Notopoulos

The types of pages where Grokipedia seemed to beat Wikipedia were the unloved, scraggly entries on Wikipedia. You know the kind — where it truly seems like a bunch of people added in a single sentence once a year for the last 15 years. Where the writing lacks cohesion, tiny details are given equal prominence alongside big facts, and the result is generally a mess.

Misc

Ukrainian allegedly involved in Conti ransomware attacks faces up to 25 years in jail

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

A 43-year-old Ukrainian national allegedly involved in the Conti ransomware group pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to cybercrime charges that could land him in prison for up to 25 years, according to court documents.

