Good morning. It's Wednesday 19th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, has told businesses to “show their talent” at a meeting of Chinese industry leaders including the Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, as he attempts to halt an economic slump in the world’s second-largest economy. The Guardian

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck tore into Silicon Valley's grip on Europe's digital space Monday night, calling for the EU to break its reliance on "tech oligarchs" like Elon Musk. POLITICO

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI showed off the updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire has said is the “smartest AI on Earth.” Bloomberg

Australia

Crypto investment scammers exploit fake images of Penny Wong in social media ads

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Wong’s image has been featured in scam ads on platforms such as X in the past month, linking to an article that pretends to be a News.com.au story and falsely claiming she had been jailed for speaking about a crypto investment during a TV interview.

AI chatbots and companions – risks to children and young people

eSafety Commissioner

AI chatbots and companions designed to simulate personal relationships are growing in popularity, but they pose some very serious risks – especially to children and young people. Find out how to help keep kids safe.

Race for digital currencies could redefine global power

UTS

Marina Yue Zhang

On Donald Trump’s return to the White House, he issued an executive order banning a US “digital dollar”. It warns the West’s slow embrace of digital currency frameworks could erode its long-term financial influence – and diminish its ability to shape global monetary rules. For Australia, the stakes are particularly high.

China

Xi Jinping tells Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Chinese tech chiefs to ‘show their talent’

The Guardian

Helen Davidson

China’s president, Xi Jinping, has told businesses to “show their talent” at a meeting of Chinese industry leaders including the Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, as he attempts to halt an economic slump in the world’s second-largest economy.

A top Chinese official tours Thai-Myanmar border to highlight crackdown on scam centers

Associated Press

Jintamas Saksornchai

Efforts to shut down online scam centers in Myanmar appeared to gain momentum on Monday as a top Chinese security official visited both sides of the Thai-Myanmar border ahead of expected large-scale repatriations of workers in the illicit industry.

China rescues stranded lunar satellites

IEEE

Andrew Jones

China has managed to deliver a pair of satellites into lunar orbit despite the spacecraft initially being stranded in low Earth orbit following a rocket failure, using a mix of complex calculations, precise engine burns, and astrodynamic ingenuity. The rescue is a boost for China’s lunar plans and space science objectives and demonstrates Chinese prowess in astrodynamics.

How China’s ‘six little dragons’ are disrupting AI as we know it

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

On the shores of scenic West Lake in China’s Hangzhou, companies dubbed the “six little dragons” are quietly working to upend America’s so-called supremacy of artificial intelligence. Already known as the home of tech giant Alibaba, the Chinese city is now emerging as ground zero in the race for dominance of AI.

China is betting big on energy storage as AI drives surge in power demand

South China Morning Post

Mia Nulimaimaiti

The action plan, which was jointly issued by eight government departments, includes measures to step up the development of a slew of next-generation battery technologies and create a small group of leading companies in the field. The hope is that new energy storage solutions can help China increase efficiency in its renewables sector, allowing it to transition away from fossil fuels without making the power grid vulnerable to outages.

USA

What changes to the CHIPS act could mean for AI growth and consumers

Associated Press

Sarah Parvini

Since taking office, Trump has said he would place tariffs on foreign production of computer chips and semiconductors in order to return chip manufacturing to the U.S. But economic experts have warned that Trump’s dual-pronged approach could slow, or potentially harm, the administration’s goal of ensuring that the U.S. maintains a competitive edge in artificial intelligence research.

North Asia

Taiwan electronics firms plan more Texas investments, industry body says

Reuters

Wen-Yee Lee

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, has lambasted Taiwan for taking U.S. semiconductor business, and has also threatened import tariffs on trading partners with which the United States runs large trade deficits, which could target Taiwan.

North Korea's combat gains may reshape East Asia's security, Ukraine Intel Chief warns

The Chosun Daily

Jung Chul-hwan and Park Su-hyeon

Budanov said North Korea and Russia are strengthening military cooperation across multiple sectors, including technology, science, and industry. “This collaboration is reaching the highest levels and poses a major threat to the international community,” he said.

Samsung Electronics chief unlikely to return to board

The Korea Times

Nam Hyun-woo

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is unlikely to rejoin the tech giant’s board in the coming years, as the company is considering the potential impact of a Supreme Court ruling on his involvement in a controversial merger of Samsung affiliates. There have been growing calls both within and outside Samsung for Lee Jae-yong to return to the board, allowing him to take on greater roles in managing the company while reinforcing his responsibilities as a board member.

Wary of cable sabotage, Taiwan looks to satellites as back-ups

ASPI

Jane Rickards

Taiwan is paying attention to seabed risks. It’s suffered undersea cable breaks and it has noted deliberate attacks on such communications lines under the Baltic Sea. Its response is to build a robust and redundant national system for switching wholly to satellite communications if it must.

Southeast Asia

Tesla hires in India, signaling entry plans after Modi’s U.S. trip

Fortune

Alisha Sachdev

Tesla is hiring in India, a sure sign it plans to enter the market shortly after chief executive officer Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.S. Tesla and India have engaged on-and-off for years, but the carmaker had stayed away from the South Asian nation over concerns on high import duties. India’s now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110% to 70%.

Top chip packager ASE opens largest overseas plants in Malaysia

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

ASE Technology on Tuesday opened what is set to become its largest overseas operations in Penang, Malaysia, as the world's biggest chip packaging and testing provider looks for its next growth drivers in robotics and AI amid an ongoing supply chain reshuffle. ASE, based in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, said it will double its workforce in Malaysia to about 6,000 as it more than triples its factory space from 1 million sq. feet to 3.4 million sq. feet in the coming years.

Singapore is Southeast Asia's leading source of cyberattacks

Singapore Business Review

Singapore has emerged as the leading source of cyberattacks in Southeast Asia, with 21.9 million attacks originating from compromised servers within the country in 2024. According to Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), this surge places Singapore first in Southeast Asia and 8th globally as a cyber threat source destination.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine’s long-awaited weapons tech investment boom is finally kicking off

Kyiv Independent

Kollen Post

Ukrainian weapons startups are finally seeing an inflow of funds from Western investors who have long been intrigued by the Ukraine's defense tech sector but have so far kept their money out of the war-torn country. The total dollar value remains slim — just under $20 million by Pitchfork’s accounting, and $40 million according to the Ukrainian government. But with most of these new deals coming in at the end of 2024, a dam may be bursting.

Europe

Germany’s Habeck slams ‘tech oligarch’ Musk, calls for a European X

POLITICO

Chris Lunday

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck tore into Silicon Valley's grip on Europe's digital space Monday night, calling for the EU to break its reliance on "tech oligarchs" like Elon Musk, whom he claimed are undermining democracy. “The most powerful man in the world — the U.S. president — and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, have teamed up to eliminate boundaries on power,” Habeck said, referring to Musk’s substantial role in the Trump administration. “That cannot be in our interest.”

Europe risks becoming ‘assembly plant’ for Chinese battery makers

Financial Times

Ian Johnston and Kana Inagaki

Europe risks becoming “an assembly plant” for Chinese battery manufacturers unless the continent puts in place regulations that ensure technology and skills transfer in return for state aid, according to a new study. The warning comes as Europe is scrambling to recraft its strategy to reduce its reliance on China by building local supply chains for green technologies.

Africa

South Africa open to nuclear project bids from Russia or Iran, minister says

Reuters

Wendell Roelf

South Africa could turn to Russia or Iran to expand its civilian nuclear power capacity, a senior government minister said, a stance analysts say could deepen a rift with the United States and further delay the renewal of a strategic energy pact. The country is under scrutiny from Washington after President Donald Trump issued a far-reaching executive order this month halting aid.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Why New Zealand should not join AUKUS Pillar II

Lowy Institute

Oliver Sinclair

Joining AUKUS would represent a turning from New Zealand’s Pacific identity and an embrace of traditional partners in the Anglosphere. It would demonstrate that New Zealand is not committed to a full embrace of Pacific regionalism that is Pacific-focused and Pacific-led.

Big Tech

Musk debuts Grok-3 AI chatbot to dival OpenAI, DeepSeek

Bloomberg

Amy Thomson and Vlad Savov

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI showed off the updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire has said is the “smartest AI on Earth.” Across math, science and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 beats Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model, Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4o, the company said via a live stream on Monday.

Nokia is putting the first cellular network on the moon

MIT Technology Review

Jacek Krywko

Later this month, Intuitive Machines, the private company behind the first commercial lander that touched down on the moon, will launch a second lunar mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. But the mission will also bring something that’s never been installed on the moon or anywhere else in space before—a fully functional 4G cellular network.

Apple’s quiet pivot to India

Financial Times

Michael Acton and John Reed

With the US president threatening to unleash a wave of tariffs against China, Kharge, the information technology minister of the southern state of Karnataka, seized the opportunity to woo one of the world’s biggest companies. His mission was to convince Apple, whose manufacturing fortunes are prominently tied to China, to set up its first iPhone production plant in India.

Artificial Intelligence

How AI can protect vital pipelines and cables deep in the ocean

The Wall Street Journal

William Boston

Deep under the sea, pipelines and cables carrying fuel, power and communications are strewn on the ocean floor like a central nervous system for the global economy. Now, in the way that the use of drones has changed the conduct of land wars, artificial intelligence is about to change everything about how the deep sea is navigated and how critical underwater infrastructure is protected in wartime and against threats of terrorism.

Events & Podcasts

Privacy, digital rights, AI and the law with Anna Johnston

Technology and Security

Miah Hammond-Errey

In this episode of the Technology & Security podcast, Dr. Miah Hammond-Errey speaks with privacy expert Anna Johnston about the evolving landscape of data privacy, AI governance, and security. With AI dominating the global conversation, this episode explores why strong data governance is the essential—yet often overlooked—foundation for innovation.

Uncancelled culture — forgiveness and redemption in the digital age

ABC News

Natasha Mitchell

Cancel culture has ruined careers and lives — but did they deserve it? What consequences should people face for what they say and do? And what does redemption look like in the digital age?

Melbourne Event : Role of women in ethical AI

Australian Professionals of Colour

Hear from influential voices in AI and ethics as they explore the role of women in shaping responsible technology. Connect with like-minded professionals passionate about AI, ethics, and diversity. Join on Thursday 6th of March from 5:30-7:30pm AEDT at 699 Collins St Docklands.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.