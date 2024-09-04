Daily Cyber and Tech Digest
US announces plan to counter Russian influence ahead of election | Iran pays millions in ransom to end massive cyberattack on banks | ASPI…
Good morning.
18 hrs ago
1
Australian senator's among posts X urged to delete | Huawei’s software hampers China’s efforts boost local AI | Korea to investigate…
Good morning.
Sep 4
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
1
Musk’s Starlink defies order to block X in Brazil | ex-Google chief Eric Schmidt warns we may have to pull plug on AI | China warns Japan of…
Good morning.
Sep 2
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
1
1
China is beating the world at scientific research, ASPI finds | Why ‘paranoid’ Russia’s ties with China should worry Australia | Silicon…
Good morning.
Sep 2
August 2024
The Monthly Roundup: Bethany Allen on phishing season in the U.S.
ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Head of China Investigations and Analysis Bethany Allen on the escalating cybersecurity threats to U.S. elections …
Aug 30
4
Russian hackers target Mongolian government using spyware exploits | California AI Safety Bill advances amidst debates | Dutch MoD…
Good morning.
Aug 30
2
Update to ASPI's Critical Tech Tracker released | Iranian hackers using social media, job recruitment sites to lure Israeli spies | South…
Good morning.
Aug 28
French prosecutors say Telegram arrest part of broad investigation | Chinese government hackers penetrate US internet providers to spy …
Good morning.
Aug 27
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
1
China condemns U.S. over new export controls on Chinese firms | Abigail Bradshaw appointed new Chief of Australian Signals Directorate …
Good morning.
Aug 27
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
1
Head of Telegram arrested in Paris | State-linked Chinese entities accessing US chips via Amazon cloud services | Islamophobic…
Good morning.
Aug 26
Albanese set to name Abigail Bradshaw as new top cyber spy | Non-consensual deepfake porn now illegal under federal law | Nepal lifts TikTok…
Good morning.
Aug 23
World’s largest iPhone factory loses momentum | U.S. investigating Americans who worked with Russian state television | UK National Crime…
Good morning.
Aug 22
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
